Four years ago tomorrow, the Grenfell Tower fire shocked our country. We will remember the 72 people who tragically lost their lives. We will all mourn with their families and friends who will forever feel their loss, and we continue to stand with the community at Grenfell which has steadfastly campaigned for justice and change.As the ongoing inquiry has demonstrated, residents had been sounding the alarm for years before the fire took place. But as social housing tenants, they were too easily ignored.In the aftermath of the fire, the government promised to ensure that a disaster like Grenfell would...