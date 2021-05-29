ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

School’s out for summer

Daily Mountain Eagle Online
 2021-05-29

Cover picture for the articleAbout 12:30 Thursday afternoon May 27, with a belly ready for second lunch and a smile as big as the sun, The Wizard walked out of first grade and announced that, “Finally, school is out and summer is here.” This proclamation came as no surprise since for the past month The...

mountaineagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
pasadenanow.com

Westridge School’s Summer Opportunities Fair is Going Online Feb. 5

The annual Westridge Summer Opportunities Fair (SOF), which provides a venue for parents and children ages 5 to 18 to learn about summer programs and study opportunities in Pasadena and beyond, will launch online on Saturday, February 5. According to Westridge School, the community service event’s host, exhibitor listings will...
PASADENA, CA
reviewjournal.com

Meadows School to host Summer Camp Expo next month

The Meadows School will host its free 18th annual Summer Camp Expo next month. The Meadows School Parents Association has announced the Summer Camp & Activities Expo will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 5 in the school’s gymnasium at 8601 Scholar Lane. The expo will give...
EDUCATION
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

McKinney ISD elementary school playgrounds to receive shade structures this summer

Playgrounds across McKinney ISD will begin receiving upgrades this summer. The district’s maintenance department surveyed playground equipment last fall and noted the 12 schools that do not have shade structures. We Build Fun will construct shade structures for the playgrounds with the goal of having all of them completed by the beginning of next school year after approval from the school board at a Jan. 25 meeting.
MCKINNEY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

No License Needed To Be Married In The State Of Texas-Just Agree To It!

It's officially February--the month of LOVE. There are a LOT of marriage proposals on Valentine's Day-so even though many guys brush the holiday off as just another "Hallmark Holiday"--it's also a landmark day (next only to a Christmas proposal) to pop the big question. And anyone who's ever been the asker or the askee knows there's a lot of pre-planning that goes into the whole thing... Of course, you want it to be a memorable event for everyone--so flowers, location (maybe the same spot you met or had your first date), maybe other family members included in attendance as a surprise, or a best friend from out of town to come in and witness... The speech / what you're going to say--And the biggest part--THE RING.
TEXAS STATE
tillamookheadlightherald.com

More Schools, Community Organizations Sought for Summer Food Service Program

The deadline to submit an application to become a Summer Food Service Sponsor is May 13, 2022. ODE has state grant funds available up to $20,000 per sponsor to expand or start up summer meal programs. (Salem, Ore.) – The Oregon Department of Education (ODE) is seeking more schools, community...
SALEM, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Chip Pancakes#School#A#Wizard#Chuckie Cheese#Daily Mountain Eagle
Cleveland Jewish News

At this special-needs summer camp, nobody ever ‘ages out’

Dasha is 30 years old, and has been attending the same summer camp for 13 years. While many people finish the camp experience at the age when Dasha began hers, Camp Eitan is a unique Israeli camp for older teens and adults with cerebral palsy or Down syndrome. “Most nonprofit...
ADVOCACY
Daily Mountain Eagle Online

Oakman students, staff bid farewell to SRO

Oakman Middle School's students and staff honored their friend and protector last week, school resource officer Tim Brand, who is leaving the school to pursue another career opportunity.Brand has served as the SRO at Oakman schools since 2019.He was showered before his departure with supportive signs, snacks and many hugs.A post on Oakman Middle's Facebook read, "Officer Tim Brand has been a staple in our school for the last couple of years. He has supported our kids in ways that were WAY above and beyond what he was required to do."
OAKMAN, AL
Hyperallergic

Explore, Collaborate, and Connect This Summer at Chautauqua School of Art

The Chautauqua School of Art, a centerpiece of the renowned Chautauqua Institution’s Chautauqua Visual Arts program (CVA), is an incubator of inclusive and expansive programming in the visual arts. The School of Art Residency Program is composed of workshops, 24-hour studio access, and one-on-one time with faculty members and visiting artists. The curriculum intentionally breaks from the traditional methods of art education that silo disciplines from each other, and instead embraces a full range of studio and pragmatic studies including contemporary professional development. A central focus of our program is community building, which promises artists will leave with new friends, opportunities, and resources well beyond their time at Chautauqua.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
Sandusky Register

Sandusky's free summer series to return

SANDUSKY — Based on their overwhelming popularity in 2021, people can expect a cultural mega-event series to return in 2022. During a recent public meeting, Sandusky officials and those representing the Lange Trust of Sandusky Library recently came to terms on an agreement: It's centered on bringing back a summer concert series taking place at Jackson Street Pier.
SANDUSKY, OH
thelaurelmagazine.com

Highlands Nature Center’s 2022 Summer Camps

One of the Nature Center’s most popular offerings is their annual summer camps for children ages 4 to 12 years old. The Highlands Nature Center has been a treasure on the Highlands-Cashiers Plateau for nearly a century. This museum, just minutes away from downtown Highlands, features natural history exhibits, live animals, and educational programming for visitors of all ages. One of the Nature Center’s most popular offerings is their annual summer camps for children ages 4 to 12 years old.
HIGHLANDS, NC
Marietta Times

Wood BOE gets summer school update

PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Schools summer school program is a great opportunity for kids to retain skills they learned during the school year, according to Tammy McKnight, the district’s Director of Federal Programs. “Summer school is really important to help alleviate summer slide and maintain learning that...
PARKERSBURG, WV
thesuntimesnews.com

Summer bond work is set for Chelsea schools

The Chelsea School District has lined up another round of bond construction that will continue to work on improving district facilities. The work is expected to be over $1 million in improvements. It’s planned for this summer. According to the school district and its construction consultant, Clark Construction, the...
CHELSEA, MI
digitalconnectmag.com

Is Summer School Hard?

Attending summer school can be a life-changing experience for students. They get to meet and befriend peers from around the world, experience the life of a student at some of the best universities, and learn from experts in a subject they feel passionate about. Most summer courses take place outside...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy