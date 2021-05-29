School’s out for summer

The Chautauqua School of Art, a centerpiece of the renowned Chautauqua Institution’s Chautauqua Visual Arts program (CVA), is an incubator of inclusive and expansive programming in the visual arts. The School of Art Residency Program is composed of workshops, 24-hour studio access, and one-on-one time with faculty members and visiting artists. The curriculum intentionally breaks from the traditional methods of art education that silo disciplines from each other, and instead embraces a full range of studio and pragmatic studies including contemporary professional development. A central focus of our program is community building, which promises artists will leave with new friends, opportunities, and resources well beyond their time at Chautauqua.
