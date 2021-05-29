Beauty and Wellness Market is Booming Worldwide with Urban clap, AtHomediva, eazy salon

The global adult diapers market is set to gain momentum from the increasing prevalence of incontinence worldwide. The Global Forum on Incontinence states that in 2018, more than 424 million people all over the world were suffering from incontinence. Besides, females are mostly affected by incontinence as compared to males. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a recent report, titled, “Adult Diapers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Underwear & Briefs, Pads & Guards, and Drip Collectors & Bed Protectors), By Gender (Male and Female) By Distribution Channel (Institutional Sales, Retail Stores, and Online Channels) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” As per the report, the adult diapers market size is projected to reach USD 19.77 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. However, it stood at USD 11.55 billion in 2018.