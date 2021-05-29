Beauty and Wellness Market is Booming Worldwide with Urban clap, AtHomediva, eazy salon
Latest Research Study on Global Beauty and Wellness Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Beauty and Wellness Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Beauty and Wellness. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Urban clap (India), AtHomediva (India), eazy salon (India), L'OrÃ©al (France), The Procter & Gamble Company (United States), Oriflame Holding AG (Switzerland), The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (United States), Lotus Herbals Private Limited (India), O2 Spa Salon Private Limited (India), Shahnaz Ayurveda Private Limited (India), VLCC Personal Care Limited (India), Jawed Habib Hair and Beauty Limited (India), Fitness One Group India Limited (India), Colorbar Cosmetics Private Limited (India),www.lasvegasherald.com