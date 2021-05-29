Third-Party Logistics Market: 3 Bold Projections for 2021: FedEx, Panalpina, DHL

The Vietnam express delivery services market is expected to grow from US$ 700.40 million in 2020 to US$ 1,655.96 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2021 to 2028. This report elaborates the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Vietnam Express Delivery Services industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Vietnam Express Delivery Services. The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry. Increase in adoption of smartphones and high penetration of internet is bolstering the adoption of e-commerce in Vietnam. This has also influenced businesses to adopt online selling channels to expand their respective customer bases. Express delivery services are being highly adopted by brands and e-commerce websites to offer better customer experience by delivering parcels in less time.