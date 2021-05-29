Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Medical Ceramics Market worth $12.9 billion by 2025

Las Vegas Herald
 26 days ago

According to the new market research report "Medical Ceramics Market By Material (Zirconia, Alumina, Hydroxyapatite, Glass, Bioresorbable, Bioinert, Bioactive, Piezoceramics), Application (Dental, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Diagnostic, Surgical Implants, Dermal Fillers) & Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Medical Ceramics Market is projected to reach USD 12.9 billion by 2025 from USD 9.6 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2025.

www.lasvegasherald.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Segments#Ceramic#Piezoceramics#Application Lrb#Orthopedic#Global Forecast#Marketsandmarkets#Cagr#Bioinert Ceramics Lrb#Middle East Africa#North American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
News Break
Recycling
Country
Switzerland
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
Related
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Apheresis Equipment Market is expected to reach US$ 3,528.44 Mn CAGR of 6.9% from 2019-2027

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled 'Apheresis equipment Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Technology, Procedure, Therapeutic Area, End User and Geography. The global apheresis equipment market is expected to reach US$ 3,528.44 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,985.83 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global apheresis equipment market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.
Marketserxnews.com

New Research Report On Stem Cell Antibody Sales Market | Covers Market Size, Share, Impact of COVID-19 | Forecast Till 2028

Up Market Research (UMR) published a latest research report on Stem Cell Antibody Sales Market 2021. The Research Report is a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the global Stem Cell Antibody Sales Market. The report provides detailed information about current trends, drivers, and challenges facing this industry. This research not only helps companies take accurate business decisions; it also grants them an advantage over their competitors by providing crucial intel into what direction to go next.
Industryonpblog.com

Global Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators Market Latest Trends, Growth, Challenges, Future Demands and Forecast by 2025| Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Healthcare), Catalina Cylinders, Inogen, O2 Concepts, Invacare Corporation

Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators Market report provides in-depth statistics and analysis available on the market status of the key players and is a valuable method of obtaining guidance and direction for companies and business enterprise insider considering the market. It contains the analysis of drivers, challenges, and restraints impacting the industry.
Marketserxnews.com

Global Disposable Oral Care Equipment Market 2021 Outlook, Demand, Regional Analysis, Industry Value Chain Study Report | Top Brands: 3M Company, Sage Products LLC (Stryker Corporation), Cardinal Health, Trademark Medical, McKesson Corporation, Avanos Medical, Inc. (Halyard Health), etc.

Detailed study and analysis of the Global Disposable Oral Care Equipment Market highlights new trends in the Disposable Oral Care Equipment industry and provides companies with trading insights. This study helps manufacturers, suppliers and investors, CEOs to identify opportunities and business optimization strategies to improve their value in the global Disposable Oral Care Equipment market. Provides important information for well-known companies that are one of the top performing companies. The report provides comprehensive coverage of existing and potential markets as well as an assessment of competitiveness in changing market scenarios.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Hollow Fiber Filter Market Size, Trends And Forecast 2021 | Asahi Kasei, Repligen, GE Healthcare

Global Hollow Fiber Filter Market size of 2015-2020 and development forecast 2022-2031. Report of the global Hollow Fiber Filter market 2022-2031, by type – (By Technique:, Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, By Material:, Polymeric, Ceramic), by applications – (Continuous Cell Perfusion, Harvest and Clarification, Concentration and Diafiltration), by region and key companies: industry segment insights, market assessment, competitive strategies, sales, revenue, price, gross margin, market share, business trends and forecast for 2022-2031.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Hip Implants Market Voluminous Development 2021, Trends, Opportunities and Scope to 2028 | Zimmer Biomet, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Exactech, Inc., SmithNephew plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG & More

The Insight Partners announces the research on Global Hip Implants Market as it covers the key boundaries required for your Research Need. This Global Hip Implants Market Report covers worldwide, local, and nation level market size, pieces of the overall industry, ongoing pattern, the effect of covid19 on worldwide. Hip...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Hollow Fiber Filtration Membrane Market Size, Top Manufacturers, Product Type, Application And Specification, Forecast To 2031 | Asahi Kasei, Repligen, GE Healthcare

Global Hollow Fiber Filtration Membrane Market size of 2015-2020 and development forecast 2022-2031. Report of the global Hollow Fiber Filtration Membrane market 2022-2031, by type – (Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration), by applications – (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Manufacturers, Contract Research and Manufacturing Organizations, Research and Development Departments, Research Academies and Universities, Others), by region and key companies: industry segment insights, market assessment, competitive strategies, sales, revenue, price, gross margin, market share, business trends and forecast for 2022-2031.
Marketsonpblog.com

Global Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Market 2021 Key Factors and Key Companies Profile – DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, NuVasive, Stryker

The recently appended report by MarketQuest.biz with the title Global Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Market 2021 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 monitors the demand-side and supply-side trends. The report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis, and market analysis by product, application & geography for the industry worldwide. The report offers an inclusive analysis of the global Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery market structure, showcasing the market size, market share, market trends, and development rate. Various affecting factors like market share, competitive intelligence, and growth opportunity are elaborated in the report.
Marketsonpblog.com

Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market 2021 – Production, Revenue, Average Product Price and Industry Analysis to 2026

The recently published report titled Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market 2021 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 is inclusive of an in-depth evaluation of this industry, and a commendable brief of its segmentation. The report, in a nutshell, incorporates a basic overview of the market with respect to its current status and the market size, with regards to its volume and revenue. The report includes a global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment market overview, detailed literature on products, services, and overall industry scenario by 2026. The key categories covered in the market segmentation are region, applications, and key players.
Businesscoleofduty.com

Alkylbenzene Sulfonate Market Report (2019-2025) | The demand for the Market will drastically increase in the Future…

The Latest Research Report on “Alkylbenzene Sulfonate Market size | Industry Segment by Applications, by Type, Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Alkylbenzene Sulfonate Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry. The new...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Artificial Joints Market is expected to reach US$ 28,614.88 Mn With CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027 by Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic, Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., Exactech, Inc., JRI Orthopaedics Limited

According to The Insight Partners market research study of "Artificial Joints Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Material, Application, and End User," the global artificial joint market is expected to reach US$ 28,614.88 million in 2027 from US$ 18,356.80 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and the factors driving and hindering the market growth.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Thrombectomy Devices Market is expected to reach US$ 2,101.29 Mn With CAGR of 5.9% from 2019-2027 By Penumbra, Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Koninklijke Philips N.V., Teleflex Incorporated

According to The Insight Partners market research titled 'Thrombectomy Devices to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Application, and End User.' The global Thrombectomy Devices market is anticipated to reach US$ 2,101.29 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,282.07 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019-2027. The report provides the trends prevailing in the global Thrombectomy Devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.
Technologyeurowire.co

3D IMAGING TECHNOLOGY Market Report Worldwide Survey on Product Need Top Leading Players are: Able Software Corporation, Shimadzu, Tomtec Imaging Systems, Panasonic Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Philips

Global 3D IMAGING TECHNOLOGY Market (2020-21) | Research Report by 2026. 3D IMAGING TECHNOLOGY Market has been riding a progressive growth trail over the recent past. The first two quarters of the year 2020 have however witnessed heavy disruptions throughout all the industry facets, which are ultimately posing an unprecedented impact on 3D IMAGING TECHNOLOGY Market. Although healthcare & life sciences industry as a whole is witnessing an influx of opportunities in selected sectors, it remains a matter of fact that some of the industry sectors have temporarily scaled back. It becomes imperative to stay abreast of all the recent updates and predict the near future wisely.
Marketscoleofduty.com

One Component Polyurethane Foam Market 2020 Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand And Leading Players Updates By Forecast To 2025

Market Research Bazaar has added the latest research report on “SIM Cards Market Forecast to 2025” to its huge pool of market research reports database. The most up to date report comprises the latest trends that influence the market competition in the forecast period. The new report offers a powerful...
Industrythe-orator.co.uk

Filter Integrity Test Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Global Forecast to 2027

The Filter Integrity Test Market size is estimated to reach USD 89.2 Million from USD 61.0 Million in 2019, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% through 2027. The market growth is driven by the increasing R&D spending, expansion of the biopharmaceutical industry, and increasing purity requirements in the end-user markets, including contract manufacturing organizations, academics, and biopharmaceutical companies.
Marketscoleofduty.com

EPDM/PP Blends Market Size Analysis and Growth (2020-2025)

Market Research Bazaar has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global EPDM/PP Blends market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable. The new report offers a powerful combination of latest, in-depth research studies on the EPDM/PP...
Marketscoleofduty.com

Convection Microwave Market Share, Growth Forecast- Industry Outlook

The Latest Research Report on “Convection Microwave Market size | Industry Segment by Applications, by Type, Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Convection Microwave Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry. The new...
Marketscoleofduty.com

Turf Protection Flooring Market Size Analysis 2020

Market Research Bazaar has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Turf Protection Flooring market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable. The new report offers a powerful combination of latest, in-depth research studies on the...