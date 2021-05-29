Medical Ceramics Market worth $12.9 billion by 2025
According to the new market research report "Medical Ceramics Market By Material (Zirconia, Alumina, Hydroxyapatite, Glass, Bioresorbable, Bioinert, Bioactive, Piezoceramics), Application (Dental, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Diagnostic, Surgical Implants, Dermal Fillers) & Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Medical Ceramics Market is projected to reach USD 12.9 billion by 2025 from USD 9.6 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2025.www.lasvegasherald.com