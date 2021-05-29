Cancel
Explosion-proof Lighting Market worth $471 million by 2026

Las Vegas Herald
 26 days ago

According to the new market research report "Explosion-proof Lighting Market with COVID-19 impact analysis by Type (High Bay & Low Bay, Linear, Flood), Light Source (LED, Fluorescent), Safety Rating, Hazardous Location, End-user Industry, and Region – Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is estimated to be USD 471 million by 2026 (forecast year) from USD 340 million in 2021 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2021 to 2026. Factors attributing to the growth of the market include increasing investments in the oil & gas and chemical & pharmaceutical industries for infrastructure development and project expansion plans, growing focus of governments towards energy conservation, rapid transition from traditional light systems to connected lighting solutions, and surging adoption of LED based explosion-proof light fixtures owing to several advantages over conventional light sources.

