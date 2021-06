Brittany Quick-Warner is president and chief executive officer of the Eugene Area Chamber of Commerce. Keith Wilson is president and CEO of TITAN Freight Systems in Portland, and an advisory board member of the U.S. High Speed Rail Association.Since 1993, Portland-area congestion has increased a whopping 252%, with the average resident now spending 89 hours every year in traffic. Meanwhile in the Eugene and Salem areas, time spent in congestion has increased more than 150%. As we return to normal, it's only going to get worse. Oh, and it's bad for business and the climate, too. It does not...