Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device Market Still Has Room To Grow: Occlutech, Cardia, Lifetech Scientific

Las Vegas Herald
 26 days ago

HTF MI introduce new research on Global Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The Global Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are Occlutech GmbH, Cardia Inc., Lifetech Scientific, Co. Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, SentreHEART, Inc., AtriCure, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation & Abbott Laboratories.

www.lasvegasherald.com
