Sidebar Games, the developers of 2017’s Golf Story, has shared an update and teased that more information about its next Nintendo Switch title, Sports Story, will be coming soon. The developer posted a tweet on Twitter, stating, “Everything is coming together now. Please look forward to more updates going forward(;) we have much to share!” Sports Story was announced back in December 2019 as a Switch exclusive, but information has been practically nonexistent since its reveal, aside from its delay last year.