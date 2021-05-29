“Bridging Worlds” tells of Pemba Sherpa’s journey from Everest to Boulder, and back

The Arctic may no longer be the refuge it once was for migrating animals. Scientists now fear that climate change and environmental degradation have turned the yearly journey of numerous species, including birds, butterflies and ungulates, into an ecological trap. Upon reaching their destination, many animals are likely starving, being hunted or dying of disease at much higher rates than before. "These findings are alarming," says evolutionary ecologist Vojtěch Kubelka from the University of Bath in the UK. "We have lived with the notion that northern breeding grounds represent safe harbors for migratory animals." But that assumption is probably outdated. Human activity has likely undermined the...

WILDLIFE ・ 2 DAYS AGO