SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Eastbound Interstate 80 reopened Thursday night just past the Donner Lake interchange after a box truck was involved in a crash. The truck was jack-knifed across the highway, blocking all traffic. The route will be closed for a couple of hours. As of the moment, not much information is known about the condition of the driver or other vehicles involved. This is a developing story.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO