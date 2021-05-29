Cancel
Pens goalie Jarry intent on learning from playoff woes

By The Associated Press
leadertimes.com
 27 days ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tristan Jarry doesn’t plan to spend his summer moping about his rocky playoff performance. The Pittsburgh Penguins goalie said Friday he’s going to treat the offseason like every other, meaning he will take a few days off and then get back into training hoping to be “the best version of myself” next year. Jarry’s iffy play played […]

www.leadertimes.com
