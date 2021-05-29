Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Zack Snyder Reveals the Secrets of Cinematography on New ‘Snyder School’ Episode

By ScreenCrush Staff
Posted by 
Mix 104.3 KMXY
Mix 104.3 KMXY
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Army of the Dead marks two very important firsts in director Zack Snyder’s career. It’s the first movie he‘s shot with a digital camera and it’s also the first movie where he‘s served as his own cinematographer. On the latest episode of Snyder School — a four-part series on the making of Army of the Dead for Netflix’s YouTube channel — he talks about his decision to serve as his own director of photography and why he decided to use the RED camera, and how both decisions were completely intertwined.

mix1043fm.com
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Grand Junction, CO
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
749K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zack Snyder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cinematography#Photography#Snyder School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Army
Related
MoviesComicBook

Zack Snyder Wrote the Third and Final 300 Film but Warner Bros. Rejected It

Zack Snyder reveals he wrote the third and "final chapter" of 300, but studio Warner Bros. passed because Blood and Ashes "really didn't fit in as the third movie" of the franchise. Snyder directed and co-wrote 2007's 300 as his second feature film — based on Sin City and The Dark Knight Returns writer-artist Frank Miller's five-issue comic book of the same name — and co-wrote and produced its 2014 sequel, 300: Rise of an Empire, from director Noam Murro. In a new interview, the Man of Steel and Justice League filmmaker explains why Warners turned down his hoped-for 300 threequel:
New York City, NYComicBook

Army of the Dead: Zack Snyder To Surprise Fans At First Screenings

With a few days left before Army of the Dead premieres globally on Netflix, the new film from Zack Snyder is currently playing in US theaters in a bigger run than any other original from the streamer. The filmmaker took to Twitter earlier today to confirm that anyone watching the film later today at the Paris Theater in New York City will get the chance to see the film with him as he and his wife/producing partner Deborah Snyder will be in attendance to intro the film. "Tonight’s 7:00pm show of #ArmyOfTheDead at the Paris Theater in NYC is sold out," Snyder tweeted. "But you can still buy tickets for the 10:05pm. Debbie and I will be there to introduce the show. See you there!"
MoviesComicBook

Army of the Dead: Zack Snyder Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo with Dave Bautista in Honor of Theatrical Release

Army of the Dead is officially playing in select theatres and will be hitting Netflix next week. The movie was helmed by Zack Snyder, who is having a huge year after the release of the Snyder Cut. Snyder, who not only directed and co-wrote Army of the Dead but served as the DP as well, has been sharing a lot of fun content about the zombie flick in honor of its release. In his latest tweet, Snyder shared a behind-the-scenes photo featuring him with the movie's star, Dave Bautista.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Zack Snyder Says Warner Bros. Passed on His Third ‘300’ Movie, an Alexander the Great Romance

“300” was the first movie Zack Snyder made at Warner Bros., and it marked the start of a partnership that lasted 15 years between the filmmaker and the studio. Adapted from Frank Miller and Lynn Varley’s comic book, “300” grossed $456 million worldwide and started a franchise that continued in 2014 with the Snyder co-penned “300: Rise of an Empire.” The sequel underperformed with $337 million worldwide. However, Snyder revealed to The Playlist that Warner Bros. was interested in continuing the “300” franchise to the point that he wrote a script for the third entry during the pandemic.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Zack Snyder Wrote The “Final Chapter” Of ‘300’ During Lockdown But WB Passed On It

While Zack Snyder typically gets lumped into one of two boxes—superheroes or zombies—the truth is that maybe one of his most beloved, well-known hit films is actually the highly stylized war feature, “300.” Based on a Frank Miller comic book series, “300,” in retrospect, speaks to Snyder’s particular filmmaking style more than even “Dawn of the Dead” (which is often viewed as his “best” work). So, it would make sense that Warner Bros. would be interested in bringing the filmmaker back for another “300” tale. And that’s, apparently, what the studio was hoping to do, though it didn’t necessarily work out.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Zack Snyder Reveals That WB Rejected His Gay Romance 300 Sequel

Zack Snyder got the chance to complete his DCEU trilogy with the HBO Max release of Justice League earlier this year, but don’t expect him to be able to do the same with the 300 franchise. Snyder brought Frank Miller’s sword-and-sandals epic comic to the screen in 2007, with the Gerard Butler vehicle standing as one of the filmmaker’s most popular works. The 2014 sequel, 300: Rise of an Empire, which Snyder only produced and co-wrote, wasn’t as successful, though.
MoviesPeople

Zack Snyder Says Warner Bros. Passed on His 300 Sequel That Became a 'Beautiful' Gay 'Love Story'

Oh, what the next installment in the 300 series could have been. Zack Snyder (who co-wrote and directed 2006's 300, as well as co-wrote and produced its 2014 sequel, 300: Rise of an Empire) claimed in a recent interview on with The Playlist's The Fourth Wall podcast that Warner Bros. tasked him with writing the script to "what was essentially going to be the final chapter in 300."
Moviesramascreen.com

Movie Review: Zack Snyder's ARMY OF THE DEAD

Watch this video review of Zack Snyder's #ArmyOfTheDead movie and SUBSCRIBE to YouTube.com/ramascreen1 today and support me at Patreon.com/ramascreen. Synopsis | From filmmaker Zack Snyder (300, Zack Snyder’s Justice League), ARMY OF THE DEAD takes place following a zombie outbreak that has left Las Vegas in ruins and walled off from the rest of the world. When Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), a displaced Vegas local, former zombie war hero who’s now flipping burgers on the outskirts of the town he now calls home, is approached by casino boss Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada), it’s with the ultimate proposition: Break into the zombie-infested quarantine zone to retrieve $200 million sitting in a vault beneath the strip before the city is nuked by the government in 32 hours. Driven by the hope that the payoff could help pave the way to a reconciliation with his estranged daughter Kate (Ella Purnell), Ward takes on the challenge, assembling a ragtag team of experts for the heist.
MoviesTVOvermind

Why Leslie Jones Would Make an Awesome Villain in Films

Leslie Jones might be waiting a while to get the call from Zack Snyder if she’s wanting to play the villain in a Justice League movie. On top of that, she might want to figure out just who she might want to be and if she’d be cool being the villain that the WB would give her. Apart from that, she might make a decent villain, so long as she could suppress her comedic act just enough to make it work. She’s technically already been a villain in a movie that came out within the last decade since her role in Angry Birds 2 as Zeta painted her as the main antagonist that eventually became a part of the group when her character reunited with Mighty Eagle, who was played by Peter Dinklage. If there are others it would appear that they’ve been forgotten or didn’t warrant that kind of attention. But it’s possible that Leslie would be a great villain if only because she does appear to be capable of an imposing look and attitude, which would be slightly offset by the fact that people would be waiting for her to say something funny. Of course, if she were to be included in a Snyder movie it’s likely that she would need to be as serious as possible unless he was able to make something with a lot of comedic undertones. It’s difficult to see Snyder making a comedy since it’s not likely and it doesn’t feel as though it would be anything but a dark, very dark comedy since his style has been anything insanely funny for a while. There’s nothing saying that Leslie can’t do this, but it would be a challenge all the same.
MoviesPopculture

Zack Snyder Reveals Disappointing Update on Third '300' Movie

While Zack Snyder usually bounces around between superhero epics and zombie movies, he did direct 300, a stylized adaptation of Frank Miller's graphic novel about the Spartans. The film was a box office smash and, while the sequel 300: Rise of an Empire, didn't live up to expectations, Snyder hoped Warner Bros. would still be interested in a third movie. Snyder told The Playlist that he wrote a script he called Blood and Ashes, but Warner Bros. passed on it.
Moviesramascreen.com

Dave Bautista on Flexing His Acting Muscles For Zack Snyder’s ARMY OF THE DEAD

Tags: Army Of The Dead, Dave Bautista, Zack Snyder. You’ve watched my video review of #ZackSnyder #ArmyOfTheDead movie and not too long ago, I actually tuned in to the film’s virtual press conference, thanks to Netflix. “Army of the Dead” marks the return of Snyder to the world of the undead since his 2004’s “Dawn of the Dead” reboot. He worked on the script for this new film along with Shay Hatten and Joby Harold, and if that’s not awesome enough, Snyder also served as his own cinematographer.
MoviesNY Daily News

Zack Snyder aimed to take zombies to ‘another level’ with ‘Army of the Dead’

With his latest zombie movie, Zack Snyder wanted to breathe new life into the undead. The monsters featured in “Army of the Dead,” which Snyder wrote and directed, are faster, stronger and smarter than the standard zombies audiences have grown accustomed to seeing in films — which poses big problems for the humans who try to avoid them.
MoviesNo Film School

This Is How You Un-Cast an Actor in Three Steps

Zack Snyder used a unique process to edit Tig Notaro into her Army of the Dead role. Zack Snyder’s new zombie-heist movie has gone through some major changes before release. Comedian Tig Notaro stepped up into a role originally performed by fellow comedian Chris D’Elia. D’Elia was accused of pursuing...
Moviesgamesradar.com

Zack Snyder reveals the changes he would make to his Watchmen movie

A lot has changed since Zack Snyder committed the 'unfilmable' Watchmen onto celluloid back in 2009. For one thing, the director has pushed his movie's runtimes even further, with Zack Snyder’s Justice League running for four hours – and it’s something that has made him reconsider how he would adapt Watchmen if he made it in 2021.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Could Zack Snyder's Justice League 2 Actually Happen After Latest Warner Bros. Deal?

The journey for Zack Snyder’s Justice League from an unfinished final cut to its current location (streaming on HBO Max in all of its four-hour glory) was a long, strange trip filled with numerous twists and turns. No sooner had the Snyder Cut been released when fans of Snyder’s DC adaptations began clamoring for more. The hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderVerse caught fire on social media as fans tried to convince WarnerMedia to continue the story that Snyder had started in Justice League and teased in its final scenes. Personally, I viewed that battle as extremely difficult, and felt that Snyder’s chances were slim, at best. I went so far as to say such things on social media.