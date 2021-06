Congratulations to the Bear Paw Marathon runners! Let us follow their lead by focusing on and improving our health. The parents and children in this community need the support of our health advisors and approval from our educational administration and school board for a full five day a week in-person education for all HPS children in the fall. It is important that we stay healthy, so our children can attend school in person during the 2021/2022 school year. Please do whatever you can to stay well.