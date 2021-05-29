Letter: Encounter was reminder of sacrifices of those who served

Throughout the Crown City there are several war memorials. In Memorial Park there is a statue and plaque in memory of those who fought in the Civil War. At the intersection of Orange Grove and Colorado there is the Defenders Parkway Monument in honor of those who served in all wars up to World War I and at that same location the Memorial Flagpole in honor of those who served our country in the First World War. Victory Park is a memorial to those who died in World War II. More recently at that location is the Enduring Heroes Monument honoring those who gave their lives in Iraq, Afghanistan, and the War on Terror. It wasn’t until 1993 that the City of Pasadena honored the men and women of this community who served our country during the Vietnam War.