Letter: Encounter was reminder of sacrifices of those who served
I sat there in the lobby of KVH Medicine, Cle Elum, arriving too early for my X-rays and labs. I already knew the results of time, worn-out backs, shoulders, cancer and old age, had taken their pound of time and flesh. I am now 78, reflecting on my past, ailments, failures and victories, as I sat reminiscing, and yes, feeling sorry for myself. My total time of 60 years in heavy equipment, naval and army enlistments, helicopter training and flight instructing, was over. My only goal was now to just stay alive.