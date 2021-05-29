Program that provides up to two years of free tuition to CCRI for eligible Rhode Islanders becomes permanent

IN RE: Docket SB-2021-03 – Sea 3 Providence, LLC Petition for Declaratory Order Regarding the Rail Service Incorporation Project (Providence, RI) Pursuant to the provisions of R.I. Gen. Laws § 42-35-8 the Energy Facility Siting Board (Board) will conduct a hearing regarding the above captioned matter on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 1:00 PM at 89 Jefferson Blvd. Warwick, RI, Hearing Room A. The purpose of the hearing is for the Board to hear oral argument on the above-captioned matter from the Petitioner and parties who have obtained intervenor status. The Board will not hear oral public comments at the hearing. Public comment can be submitted in writing to the Coordinator at the address below.