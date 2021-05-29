Program that provides up to two years of free tuition to CCRI for eligible Rhode Islanders becomes permanent
Governor Dan McKee, joined by Lt. Governor Sabina Matos, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, Commissioner on Postsecondary Education Shannon Gilkey Ed.D., and Community College of Rhode Island President Meghan Hughes on Friday signed into law legislation (2021-H 5224A, 2021-S 0079A) which makes the Rhode Island Promise program permanent.whatsupnewp.com