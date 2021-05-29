Dense Fog Advisory issued for North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-29 06:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-29 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drivers should slow down, use low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Northeast Weld County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County; Washington County DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Dense fog with visibilities as low as 50 yards. * WHERE...Northeast Weld County, Eastern Elbert and Northern Lincoln Counties, Southern Lincoln County and Washington County. Affected highways include Interstate 70 between Limon and Flagler, highway 40 and 287 and highway 71 in Lincoln county, and highway 14 between Ault and Sterling. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.alerts.weather.gov