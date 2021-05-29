Cancel
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse's Defense Shuts Down Nation's Highest Scoring Offense

By Mike McAllister
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 16 days ago
Northwestern entered Friday's Final Four matchup with Syracuse as the top scoring offense in college women's lacrosse. The Wildcats were averaging 20.6 goals per game, nearly three goals more than the second highest scoring offense. Northwestern was also fourth in the nation in shot percentage at 50.9%. Even with those bulky statistics, Northwestern had not faced a defense like Syracuse's.

The physicality that Syracuse plays with, the ability to force turnovers and with an elite stopper as the last line of defense in goalkeeper Asa Goldstock. All of that frustrated and shut down the Wildcats vaunted offense.

Northwestern scored just 13 goals, four goals fewer than the previous season low. Tewaaraton Award (lacrosse's version of the Heisman) finalist Izzy Scane finished with four goals, more than two fewer than her per game average. Even with those four goals, it was an extremely quiet four as she did not have a significant impact on the game.

Syracuse's defense was swarming. Northwestern struggled to consistently find openings, turned it over 14 times and let that frustration turn into fouls and yellow cards. The Wildcats had an unfathomable eight yellow cards in the game, giving Syracuse woman-up opportunities throughout.

With this Syracuse squad, players such as Emma Tyrrell, Meaghan Tyrrell, Emma Ward, Sam Swart and others get most of the hype. Goalie Asa Goldstock as well, as she is considered one of the best in the sport. However, the defenders are rarely mentioned. They deserve to be.

All season, Kerry Defilese, Ella Simkins, Allyson Trice and Sarah Cooper have been stellar. They put together one of the best defenses performances of the season on Friday to shut down the number one scoring offense in the country.

It does not get any easier for the Orange. Next up is Boston College in the national championship game. The Eagles average 17.11 goals per game, third in the nation. Boston College also leads the country in shooting percentage.

If Syracuse is going to win the title on Sunday, the defensive unit will have to play a big role in that victory once again.

