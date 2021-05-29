Cancel
Delaware State

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision- Dagsboro

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDagsboro- Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Friday night on southbound Dagsboro Road south of Thorogoods Road. On May 28, 2021, at approximately 10:09 p.m., a 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe, was traveling southbound on Dagsboro Road south of Thorogoods Road. A 2005 Dodge Dakota pickup, was traveling southbound on Dagsboro Road a short distance in front of the Santa Fe at a slower rate of speed. For reasons unknown, the front of the Santa Fe struck the rear of the Dakota. As a result of the impact, the Dakota rotated counterclockwise while traveling in a southeasterly direction where it exited the roadway before overturning onto its passenger side. Following the impact, the Santa Fe traveled in a southeasterly direction and exited the roadway, while rotating counterclockwise, where its passenger side impacted a tree.

