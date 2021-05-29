Focus on capabilities, not frailties
There were subtle changes at first. A forgotten doctor’s appointment. A story told and retold five minutes later. Nothing too drastic. Then my mother celebrated her 90th birthday. The kitchen countertop became a colorful mosaic of sticky notes with the same phone numbers written over and over. There were multiple copies of how to retrieve voice messages and items reported stolen or missing somehow miraculously reappeared. It was all a concerning change for someone who was independent, energetic and a lover of life.www.gillettenewsrecord.com