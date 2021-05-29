Cancel
Local groups invite public to honor vets on Memorial Day

By News Record staff
Gillette News Record
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal veterans will be up early Memorial Day to place about 1,000 flags on the graves of military veterans at Mount Pisgah Cemetery. Participating groups include members of American Legion Post 42, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7756, American Legion Auxiliary District 5 and VFW Auxiliary Post 7756.

