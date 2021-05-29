HERE’S WHY SIXERS BIG 3 ARE NEXT TO IMPOSSIBLE TO STOP!

And so it begins.... Daryl Morey had already shopped Ben Simmons once before, when James Harden became available. That was after committing publicly that the 6’10 Defensive Player of the Year runner-up would be a part of his team. But it was long before the Sixers lost in the second round of the playoffs, in a game seven at Wells Fargo Center no less. During the series, Simmons shot just 15 of 45 from the free-throw line. Despite helping contain the dynamic Trae Young (after the first half of game 1, Ben Simmons picked up the bulk of the defensive duties on the nearly impossible-to-stop point guard who shot just 37% on 145 attempts since halftime of game one) Simmons had a poor showing offensively. Doc Rivers utilized Simmons almost exclusively in the “dunker spot” that series where he isn’t nearly as effective as when he is deployed anywhere else. And predictably, Ben wasn’t very effective there against Atlanta either.