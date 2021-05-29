Bucks try to close out the Heat today

The Milwaukee Bucks will probably play their last game of the season tomorrow, in a Game 7 showdown on the road against the Brooklyn Nets. Probably, not definitely. Enthusiastic fans might question the choice of adverb. Why is it “probably” the Bucks’ Last Stand? Why the negativity? Why so serious? The answer to that question is another question: have you watched this series? Milwaukee has won a game they rightfully should have lost (Game 3), and lost games they arguably should have won (Games 1 and 5). Even in the other contests, Milwaukee has played inconsistent basketball, each possession seeming as unpredictable as the one that preceded it.