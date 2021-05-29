Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Bucks try to close out the Heat today

By Jim Scott
94.3 Jack FM
 27 days ago

(WNFL) – The Milwaukee Bucks will try to close out their NBA playoff series with the Miami Heat today. The Bucks who lead the series 3-0 will tip off at 12:30 p.m. with the pre-game beginning at noon on 1440 and 101.9 WNFL. The Bucks will be without starting guard...

943jackfm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donte Divincenzo
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Sam Cassell
Person
Duncan Robinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Wnfl#The Milwaukee Bucks#Raptors#Fg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

PJ Tucker, Kevin Durant get heated in Bucks-Nets Game 3

Game 3 of the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets series has been fantastic. The Bucks came out firing and had a huge lead after the first quarter before the Nets stormed back and came within single digits to go into the half. Then came the third quarter, and PJ Tucker and Kevin Durant exchanged pleasantries while receiving technical fouls in the process.
NBAnetsdaily.com

Nets try to bounce back and take 3-1 lead vs. Bucks

It would’ve been an all time great comeback, but ah well. The Brooklyn Nets got off to a ghastly start, turned it around, fought back, had a chance to win it late, but fell a wee bit short on Thursday night as the Milwaukee Bucks won the game and kept their chances alive. The series is now 2-1 in favor of the Nets.
NBADuluth News Tribune

Bucks grind out win to get back into series

Jrue Holiday drove the lane with a spin move and converted the go-ahead layup with 11.4 seconds left to lift the Milwaukee Bucks to an 86-83 win Thursday over the visiting Brooklyn Nets in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series. Milwaukee cut its deficit in the best-of-seven set...
NBAtheScore

Kyrie, Harden out for Game 5 vs. Bucks

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving will miss Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday with a sprained right ankle, the team announced. Irving reportedly underwent an MRI, and Nash said he has "no idea" whether the guard will play again in the Eastern Conference semifinals, according to ESPN's Malika Andrews.
NBAliderendeportes.com

Kyrie Irving will be out for the decisive game against the Bucks

Kyrie Irving, one of three Brooklyn Nets superstars, will miss the decisive seventh game of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks through injury, the franchise said Friday. Coach Steve Nash, confirmed that Irving will not be ready for Game XNUMX of the semifinal, but did not rule...
NBABrew Hoop

All In: Bucks Are Out Of Time, Cards To Play

The Milwaukee Bucks will probably play their last game of the season tomorrow, in a Game 7 showdown on the road against the Brooklyn Nets. Probably, not definitely. Enthusiastic fans might question the choice of adverb. Why is it “probably” the Bucks’ Last Stand? Why the negativity? Why so serious? The answer to that question is another question: have you watched this series? Milwaukee has won a game they rightfully should have lost (Game 3), and lost games they arguably should have won (Games 1 and 5). Even in the other contests, Milwaukee has played inconsistent basketball, each possession seeming as unpredictable as the one that preceded it.
NBAsportschatplace.com

NBA Player Props: Bucks at Hawks 6/23/2021

Atlanta Hawks (49-35) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (54-29) June 23, 2021 8:30 pm EDT. The Line: Milwaukee Bucks -7.5; Over/Under: -229.5. The Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks face off on Wednesday in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference NBA playoff series, and there is plenty of value across the board in terms of NBA player props. Let’s take a look at the best NBA player props to make your Wednesday successful.
NBASportsBook Review

Hawks vs. Bucks NBA Playoffs Game 1 Picks: Bogie at 8:30

The Milwaukee Bucks may be the better team, but the Atlanta Hawks are the right NBA pick for Wednesday’s Eastern Conference Finals opener. Wednesday, June 23, 2021 – 8:30 PM ET at Fiserv Forum. Ask not for whom the bell tolls: It tolls for the Philadelphia 76ers. The top seed...
NBAvavel.com

Highlights and Best Moments: Hawks 116-113 Bucks in NBA Playoffs

Giannis Antetokounmpo, TJ Tucker, Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday. The Bucks start with the same lineup as they did against the Nets. The last time Atlanta played the Bucks they beat them, will this trend continue?. 8:00 PM12 hours ago. With all the attitude. 7:55 PM12 hours ago. The...
NBAHot Hot Hoops

Miami Heat 2020-21 player review: Max Strus

The offseason has arrived for the Miami Heat, who were swept out of the first round in the NBA playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks — losing their four games by a combined 82 points. Before we deep dive into everything regarding the future months for this team, let’s discuss the...
NBAwsn.com

Best NBA Bets Today Player Prop Bets June 23

The Milwaukee Bucks return to the Conference Finals for the first time since 2019!. The Atlanta Hawks return to the Conference Finals for the first time since 2015!. See the most interesting player prop bets for today’s NBA game. Find also our full preview of Hawks vs Bucks Game 1 with predictions, picks, and odds.
NBAThe Independent

Trae Young scores 48 points as Atlanta Hawks edge past Milwaukee Bucks

Trae Young exploded with an enormous 48 points as his Atlanta Hawks claimed the first game of the Eastern Conference Finals 116-113 over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks were on a 13-game winning streak at home before Young and his side showed up to give the hosts their first loss at Fiserv Forum in the post-season.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Kings trade lands Buddy Hield in Miami

The Miami Heat have been linked to many big-name NBA players since last offseason. They have not had a chance to make a move but this could be the offseason that the front office is aggressive. After a disappointing season, it is likely that Miami tries to improve right away.
NBASkySports

Trae Young stars as Atlanta Hawks snatch Game 1 against Milwaukee Bucks on the road

Clint Capela scored the go-ahead hoop with 29.8 seconds remaining, and Trae Young capped a 48-point performance with four subsequent free throws, allowing the Atlanta Hawks to stun the host Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 in the opener of the Eastern Conference finals Wednesday night. The third-seeded and heavily favoured Bucks went...
NBASporting News

NBA Playoffs 2021: Do the Milwaukee Bucks have an answer to contain Trae Young?

Trae Young had a night to remember in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. With 48 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds in the Atlanta Hawks' Game 1 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, the 22-year-old recorded one of the best scoring performances we've ever witnessed in the conference finals round. Only Dirk Nowitzki, LeBron James and Michael Jordan have recorded bigger scoring nights on this stage.
NBABleacher Report

Trae Young Leads Hawks to Game 1 Comeback Win vs. Giannis, Jrue Holiday, Bucks

The Atlanta Hawks are three wins away from the NBA Finals. Atlanta struck first with a 116-113 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Wednesday's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Fiserv Forum. Trae Young dazzled and led the way for the Hawks, who looked much better than when they lost two of their three regular-season games against the Bucks.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Miami Heat: 3 game-changing trade propositions for the offseason

Following a 4-0 first-round belting at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks, the front office of the Miami Heat knew it was now their time to shine. With just five players under contract for the 2021-22 season, and with no draft picks in hand, team president Pat Riley and his team are fully aware that this is one of the more pivotal offseasons the franchise has faced in recent memory.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson’s Reaction To Bucks Win Over Nets Is Going Viral

NBA legend Magic Johnson gave the basketball world another one of his famous “obvious” tweets on Friday afternoon. Almost a full day after the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Brooklyn Nets 86-83 in Game 3, the former Lakers superstar/president revealed his not-so-scathing take on the matchup. “The Milwaukee Bucks were led...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Reggie Miller rips Pacers players after Rick Carlisle hiring

The Indiana Pacers finally found their next head coach on Thursday with the hiring of Rick Carlisle. The former Mavs boss replaces Nate Bjorkgren, who lasted just one season with the Pacers. Indiana legend Reggie Miller applauded the latest move to bring in Carlisle, but he also had a blunt...