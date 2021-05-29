Suspect in stolen and burned trucks pleads guilty

On Wednesday deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. A 2000s GMC pick-up, white and lowered, was missing from a residence at 1900 E. Main at about noon. was there Tuesday afternoon. The truck was not running at the time and had not been so it was not tagged. Deputies observed the location the truck used to sit and observed drag marks in the ground where it may have been loaded on to a trailer. The truck was entered into the Arkansas Crimes Information Center as stolen and a “be on the look out” alert was sent. The vehicle identification number is 1GTEC14WXZ247812.