Suspect in stolen and burned trucks pleads guilty

By News Record Staff
Gillette News Record
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of two men accused of stealing trucks and setting some of them on fire has pleaded guilty to all of the charges against him. Cody James Allard, 21, could spend up to 10 years in prison as part of a plea agreement in which three- to five-year sentences will be recommended for two counts of theft and one count of third-degree arson, some of which would be served concurrently. He also must pay restitution for the vehicles.

