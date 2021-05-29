Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedar Rapids, IA

Timber Rattlers’ Ward comes up big in ninth inning

By Jim Scott
94.3 Jack FM
 17 days ago

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA – Je’Von Ward got to save the game with his bat for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Friday night at Perfect Game Field. The Timber Rattlers designated hitter, who had three hits in the game, broke a 2-2 tie with a three-run triple in the top of the ninth inning on the way to a 6-2 victory over the Cedar Rapids Kernels. Ward also scored two runs and extended his team-high hitting streak to eight games as he stayed hot on an unseasonably cold evening in East Central Iowa.

943jackfm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
Sports
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Iowa Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game One#Timber Rattlers Ward#Canterino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Cedar Rapids, IAyourfortdodge.com

Iowa Central Baseball Falls Just Short Of Regional Title

Iowa Central Baseball fell just short of taking the Regional Tournament in Cedar Rapids this past weekend. The Tritons advanced to Sunday’s championship round. Iowa Central got to Sunday after a 4-3 win on Friday vs Northeast. The Tritons won that one behind strong pitching performances from Easton Dermody and Matt Wilkinson. Dermody went 5 innings allowing two runs for the win. Wilkinson got the save after working 4 innings allowing one run on one hit.
Iowa Statekelo.com

Sioux Falls Storm lose season opener to Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Storm lost 36-56 to the Iowa Barnstormers in their 2021 season opener Saturday. The Barnstormers would strike first when Daquan Neal found Beau Tanner for a 26-yard touchdown, taking a 0-7 lead. The Storm were next on the board with a four-yard rushing touchdown by Nate Chavious, the extra point was no good, bringing the score to 6-7. The Barnstormers would end the first quarter with a 20-yard touchdown from Daquan Neal to Connor Hollenbeck to bring the score to 6-14.
Cedar Rapids, IAkticradio.com

Northeast baseball falls in Region XI Double Elimination Tournament

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – The Northeast Community College baseball team saw its season come to an end on Saturday, falling to Kirkwood Community College, 10-2 in the Region XI Double Elimination Tournament at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Earlier in the day, the Hawks (37-24, 28-14 ICCAC) defeated...
Cedar Rapids, IAMessenger

Tritons stunned in finals

CEDAR RAPIDS — On the cusp of claiming the Region XI Tournament title here Sunday, the Iowa Central baseball team was denied by Kirkwood twice. The Eagles earned a 8-3 victory to force a winner-take-all rematch at Mount Mercy, scoring four runs in the ninth and three more in the 10th to advance, 9-6.
Cedar Rapids, IAthegazette.com

Kirkwood rallies twice to earn district baseball berth

CEDAR RAPIDS — Back-to-back big-time comebacks put Kirkwood one step closer to the NJCAA II World Series. At the Robert W. Plaster athletic complex on the Mount Mercy University campus, the Eagles swept Iowa Central, 8-3 and 9-6 in 1-0 innings, to win the NJCAA Region XI tournament crown. The...
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

No Iowa Football Coaches Took Pandemic Pay Cut

Last summer, in the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Iowa announced that it would be cutting four Iowa sports programs. In light of that decision, other coaches at the school were asked to take part in voluntary salary reductions to help offset massive budget deficits. None of the Iowa football coaches, including head coach Kirk Ferentz, participated in the program, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette.
Iowa Stateswimswam.com

Iowa Football Coaches Did Not Take Pay Cuts As Previously Announced

In June of 2020, with the coronavirus pandemic threatening college revenues, University of Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta announced that he and several high-profile coaches including head football coach Kirk Ferentz would be taking voluntary pay reductions. The story is significant to swimming fans because in between those two pieces...