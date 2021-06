Christina Tosi’s Milk Bar, a dessert company that first landed in NYC’s East Village back in 2008, is beloved for a whole slew of confections. From the famous Milk Bar Pie to Cereal Milk soft serve, there’s a ton for your sweet tooth to explore at the store. But for the first time ever, you can sink your spoon into Milk Bar ice cream without ever stepping foot inside the shop: The brand just launched four epic ice creams that are now available nationwide.