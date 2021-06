The UK recorded zero daily Covid deaths for the first time since last summer on Tuesday — a symbolically significant milestone in the pandemic. But experts have urged caution. While the number of cases continues to gradually rise, on Tuesday no deaths within 28 days of someone testing positive for Covid-19 were reported for the first time since 30 July 2020.On that date, the government announced the number of people who had died after testing positive for Covid-19 had increased by 38.But this was under a different system of counting and reporting, before the current 28-day cut-off had been...