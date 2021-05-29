Cancel
Gillette, WY

Gillette tourism expects rebound after down pandemic year

Gillette News Record
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCampbell County expects to see more travelers passing through and hopefully spending time in town this summer after the pandemic caused a down tourism season last year,. The uncertain and ever-changing COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions saw many people cancel their summer travel plans last year. But with case counts falling, vaccination rates rising and many states reopening their economies to something resembling pre-pandemic life, an increase in Wyoming tourism may be in the cards.

