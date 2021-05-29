Scientists Say These Monkeys Use An 'Accent' To Communicate With Their Foe

When we in the U.S. think of supervolcanoes, we’re likely to think of Yellowstone. But people in New Zealand think of Taupo. Supervolcanoes are some 1,000 times bigger than a normal volcano. Earth’s last supereruption was Taupo, approximately 25,000 years ago. Taupo has erupted less violently at least 28 times since then, with the largest and most recent of these events occurring in 232 CE. A new study published this month confirms that Taupo is currently active and potentially hazardous. The study – published June 7, 2021 – revealed that Taupo has an active reservoir of at least 60 cubic miles (250 cubic km) of magma beneath its caldera. The scientists said some 20-30% of this magma is molten.