Scientists Say These Monkeys Use An 'Accent' To Communicate With Their Foe

Researchers from Oakland University are mapping genomes from the amazon parrots in an effort to save them from extinction. The study published in the journal Genes Provided the necessary data that can be used to save these wonderful parrots from the Caribbean. There are six species under this group of parrots which are native to Puerto Rico, the Yucatan Peninsula, in Central America, and the four Greater Antillean islands of Jamaica, Cuba, and Hispaniola. All of these species are under threat especially the ‘Peurto Rican Parrot’ which is classified under the ‘critically endangered category of the IUCN red list. Therefore, saving these magnificent birds from extinction is a critical point in saving the local ecosystem of these regions.