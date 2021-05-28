Cancel
Salt Lake County, UT

Scorched watermelons cause delays on I-15 in southern Salt Lake County

By Alyssa Roberts, KUTV
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KUTV) — A semi fire caused significant backups on Interstate 15 Friday night as crews closed lanes to assess road damage. The semi, hauling watermelons, caught fire in the northbound lanes of the interstate at the point of the mountain in Draper. The truck was able to detach from the trailer, but photos from the scene show the unfortunate watermelons didn't escape the flames.

