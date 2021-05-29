George Floyd's murder by police continues to leave its mark. Here's what we learned

For many throughout the nation and the Shore, the murder of George Floyd by now-former police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis – on May 25, 2020 – marked a starting point for a long-overdue reckoning on police violence, social justice and systemic racism. While one year is, in the scope of what many are looking to change, not very long, it serves as a good benchmark for reflection to look at what — if any — progress has been made so far.