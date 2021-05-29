Cancel
George Floyd's murder by police continues to leave its mark. Here's what we learned

Asbury Park Press
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For many throughout the nation and the Shore, the murder of George Floyd by now-former police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis – on May 25, 2020 – marked a starting point for a long-overdue reckoning on police violence, social justice and systemic racism. While one year is, in the scope of what many are looking to change, not very long, it serves as a good benchmark for reflection to look at what — if any — progress has been made so far.

