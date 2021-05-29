Cancel
Santa Cruz, CA

Letter | Santa Cruz needs to stop removing trash receptacles

By Letters to the Editor
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 16 days ago

Throughout the City of Santa Cruz public trash receptacles are being removed randomly. An example of this is the cans serviced by Parks and Recreation. They have historically done a terrible job servicing their cans, and now they are in an effort to eliminate the responsibility. I ask fellow citizens to reach out to city officials, and council members to remind them that our tax dollars need to cover basic functions of running a city. I reached out to council members and received zero support.

www.santacruzsentinel.com
