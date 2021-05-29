France to assist with Africa vaccine drive

France will begin allowing travelers fully vaccinated against Covid-19 from much of the world to visit without quarantine requirements under new rules that take effect June 9. The rules assign countries a color code of green, orange or red, based on Covid-19 infections and spread, that determines requirements for visiting travelers. Vaccinated travelers from green countries—which include the European Union, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand—are allowed to enter freely. Vaccinated visitors from orange countries—which include the United States, United Kingdom, Mexico, China and much of Africa and the Middle East—can visit without quarantine and for "non-essential" travel reasons, though they still must have a negative Covid-19 test result to enter. Those from red countries—including Brazil, India, Pakistan and South Africa—can visit only for essential travel, and visitors will have to provide negative test results and still quarantine upon arrival.