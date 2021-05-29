Cancel
Health

France to assist with Africa vaccine drive

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrance will strive alongside African nations to vaccinate 40% of the continent's population by the end of 2021, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday (May 29) during an official visit in Pretoria. Megan Revell reports.

Emmanuel Macron
Africa
Europe
Vaccines
IndustryFrankfort Times

The Latest: France offers vaccine jabs to all adults

PARIS — France opened up virus vaccinations to adults of all ages starting Monday, earlier than originally scheduled, as vaccine deliveries have picked up speed. More than 48% of France’s adult population has had at least one dose, and more than 20% have had two, according to public health authorities. After a slow start blamed on bureaucracy and delayed deliveries, France has now administered more than 36 million vaccine doses.
Public HealthThe Guardian

France to allow UK tourists to enter if fully vaccinated

France has announced it will allow fully vaccinated UK travellers with proof of negative antigen tests to enter the country without needing a “compelling reason”. A new document released on Friday called Strategy for Reopening Borders says people who are fully vaccinated – which is understood to mean two weeks after having the second dose of an EU-approved vaccine, which covers all jabs currently in use in the UK – can use the NHS app as proof of their status, the Daily Mail reports.
Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

France sends medical assistance to Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 2 (ANI): France on Wednesday handed over seven tons of medical aid to the Nepal government as the Himalayan Nation continues to battle the second wave of COVID-19 infection. French Ambassador to Nepal, Francois-Xavier Leger, handed over health equipment and supplies to Minister for Health and Population...
Public Healthbusinesstravelnews.com

France to Loosen Restrictions for Vaccinated Visitors Next Week

France will begin allowing travelers fully vaccinated against Covid-19 from much of the world to visit without quarantine requirements under new rules that take effect June 9. The rules assign countries a color code of green, orange or red, based on Covid-19 infections and spread, that determines requirements for visiting travelers. Vaccinated travelers from green countries—which include the European Union, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand—are allowed to enter freely. Vaccinated visitors from orange countries—which include the United States, United Kingdom, Mexico, China and much of Africa and the Middle East—can visit without quarantine and for "non-essential" travel reasons, though they still must have a negative Covid-19 test result to enter. Those from red countries—including Brazil, India, Pakistan and South Africa—can visit only for essential travel, and visitors will have to provide negative test results and still quarantine upon arrival.
WorldBirmingham Star

France, England Widen Availability of COVID-19 Vaccines

To fight a rise in cases caused by the coronavirus variants, France and England moved Monday to increase vaccinations. France is now allowing all adults to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, were vaccinated Monday. "Like Brigitte and I, like 25 million French people have already...
Public HealthPosted by
BoardingArea

France and Spain to Welcome Vaccinated Visitors

In May, the president of France announced that the country would welcome vaccinated tourists outside of the EU from 9th June 2021. France will open to travellers from foreign countries with the system outlined below. France categorizes countries as Green, Orange or Red and a different set of rules applies to each.
PoliticsVoice of America

Amid France's Africa Reset, Old Ties Underscore Challenge of Breaking With Past

PARIS - After outlining a fresh chapter in French-African relations, with calls for massive economic support for Africa and visits to Rwanda and South Africa last week, President Emmanuel Macron is back home to confront familiar and thorny problems in France’s former colonies, underscoring the challenges of breaking with the past.
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

France opens up borders to vaccinated tourists

France is welcoming back international visitors who have been vaccinated against Covid-19. The French government has announced it is removing the need for coronavirus tests for vaccinated Europeans. It is also allowing vaccinated tourists from most of the rest of the world, including the United States, much of Asia, Africa,...
Public Healthislandfm.com

France Relaxes Border Restrictions For Vaccinated Arrivals

Fully-vaccinated islanders will be able to travel more freely to France from tomorrow. The country has changed its border restrictions to arrivals from the UK and Channel Islands. It removes the 'essential reasons only' rule for travellers who have had two jabs and have evidence of a negative COVID-19 test...
ImmigrationTelegraph

France to waive quarantine rules for vaccinated Britons

France will lift its self-isolation rule for fully-vaccinated Britons who arrive in the country from next Wednesday. UK travellers who have not received both jabs will still be required to self-isolate for seven days after arriving in France and to provide a compelling reason for travelling there, as well as showing evidence of a negative Covid-19 test result.
PoliticsIdaho8.com

Macron announces end of France’s anti-terror Operation Barkhane in Africa’s Sahel region

France is to end its years-long anti-terror mission targeting Islamists in the Sahel region of West Africa, French President Emmanuel Macron announced Thursday. However, the mission, known as Operation Barkhane, will be replaced by a more international effort, Macron told a press conference ahead of the G7 summit. He added that additional details would be announced “in the weeks to come.”
Public Healtheuropanews20.com

France starts Covid-19 vaccination for all adults

Starting Monday, any adult in France can get vaccinated against Covid-19, regardless of age or the presence of a pre-existing medical condition. You can be immunized if you are 18 or older and willing to wait. The penultimate group in the French vaccination line, which began moving ahead in December,...
Public Healthexecutivetraveller.com

France to welcome vaccinated Australians

France will allow vaccinated travelers from the European Union, Australia and Singapore to enter without showing negative Covid-19 tests starting June 9, a move designed to ease travel before the traditional summer holiday season. The looser rules unveiled Friday for one of the world’s top destinations will organize countries into...
HealthFast Company

Mastercard Foundation to deploy $1.3 billion for 50 million vaccines in Africa and to boost Africa’s CDC

The Mastercard Foundation has announced it will deploy $1.3 billion in aid over the next three years to Africa’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) via the foundation’s Saving Lives and Livelihoods initiative. The aims of the aid include providing 50 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines on the continent as well as laying the groundwork for vaccine manufacturing in Africa.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Axios

BioNTech plans to expand mRNA vaccine production into Africa

BioNTech announced this week that it plans to establish mRNA vaccine production facilities in Africa, according to the Financial Times. Why it matters: The blockbuster success of mRNA vaccines for the COVID-19 pandemic could give a boost to efforts to use the adaptable technology to tackle cancers, malaria and other intractable illnesses, as Axios has previously reported.