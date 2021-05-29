Cancel
Environment

Memorial Day Weekend has rain chances. Here's when you could see some showers

By Melissa Hall
WJCL
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. Another warm and muggy start but a front to our west moves through today and changes it all. While today promises to bring more heat and humidity, it could also bring a scattered shower or thunderstorm with some heavy showers, frequent lightning and some gusty winds, so make sure you have the WJCL App to make sure you stay dry! Speaking of dry, things dry out and cool down after today's front.

