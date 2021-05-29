The costly pursuit of self-driving cars continues on. And on. And on.

FedEx and Nuro have entered into a multi-year partnership that sees Nuro testing its next-generation of self-driving delivery vehicles with FedEx. Through Nuro’s pilot program, FedEx is able to expand into robotics. However, this move proves to be quite big for Nuro as well as it provides the company with the opportunity to expand into parcel logistics after previously highlighting grocery deliveries and pizza. The partnership will allow FedEx to better manage its capacity s well as cut costs and tackle less-than-ideal delivery routes.