Colorado severe weather season is already upon us. Here’s how to make sure you’re prepared.
With Colorado severe weather season well underway, there is no better time than now to prepare for severe storms. Here in Colorado, we are no strangers to severe and unusual weather occurring any time of the year. From blizzards to flash floods to wildfires and tornadoes, we get them all. But right now, in May, June, July, and August, severe storms that carry hail, high winds and at times tornadoes tend to traverse our landscapes more frequently.