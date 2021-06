Everyone knows Brits are obsessed with the weather – when we’re not talking about it, the chances are we’ve dressed inappropriately, caught out by its relentless unpredictability.One thing is for sure: there will be rain regardless of season. As a result, every child needs a decent pair of wellies that allow them to be comfortable, warm and dry when outside, When searching for the very best wellie boots, we were looking for those that were waterproof, offered the most comfort and durability, and looked good. As always, we were mindful of pricing, given that children’s feet seem to grow a...