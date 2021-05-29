https://www.doingitlocal.com/2021/05/89251/

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), a member of the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, and U.S. Representatives Brad Schneider (D-Ill.) and Grace Meng (D-N.Y.), on Friday reintroduced legislation that would allow caregivers to receive a Social Security credit. The Social Security Caregiver Credit Act would provide retirement compensation in the form of Social Security credits to individuals who left the workforce to care for their loved ones.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Murphy
Person
Grace Meng
Person
Kirsten Gillibrand
Person
Brad Schneider
Person
Tammy Duckworth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#U S Representatives#Grandparent#The U S Senate Health#Labor#Pensions Committee#D Minn#Senate#Social Security Works
