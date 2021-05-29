Resume-writing tips to help you get past the AI gatekeepers

The memories you can make with an RV and your kids are great, but it can also be hard. Here are some tips to help you on your trip. 1. Get The Right RV Getting the RV that suits your family is essential for a good trip, especially if you have young kids with you. You will want enough space so that your kids have enough room to sleep and feel comfortable during the journey. 2. Define Personal Space RVs can be quite small so defining everybody's personal space and setting ground rules is important. Ensure the children know to knock before entering any part of the RV and the bathroom hierarchy. 3. Pack Some Entertainment Board games are a great way to pass the time as a family on an RV trip. But make sure to bring other forms of entertainment such as books and your children's favorite movies too.