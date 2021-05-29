Resume-writing tips to help you get past the AI gatekeepers
It was inevitable: When companies made it simple to apply for a job online, applications poured in. To wade through this ever-rising tide of resumes, human resources departments are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence systems to pluck out the candidates deemed to be good fits. So while applying may be as easy as a mouse click, that resume is much more likely to be screened out into oblivion than end up in front of a recruiter.www.denverpost.com