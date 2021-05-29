Amazon’s great purge: Big brands suddenly kicked off online retailer

With many Prime Day deals still to choose from like a sweetshop, there's also plenty of opportunities to see if a tablet can fit around your home at a lower price. With iPad mini and the Fire, both are great tablets in their own right, but with their own uses that make them a better fit than their bigger brethren. The mini-tablets are seen more as e-readers in color, but with the option to use them for something else when the opportune time comes.