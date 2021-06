Following the announcement that the new Darkthrone album, “Eternal Hails”, is to be released on June 25th, the band have premiered “Hate Cloak” – the first and only track to be revealed ahead of the album’s release. The 9 min 17 seconds, Fenriz penned, hallowed epic is steeped in the majestic thunder of vintage heavy doom metal. Fenriz comments “Hate Cloak is certainly the slowest song on the album, there are plenty of “fast” parts on Ted’s songs, middle tempos and slow as well. The whole point of us having long songs is variation in tempos/pace, hence the epicness”