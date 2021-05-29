Cancel
Springfield, GA

Lead service line replacement bill passes Senate, heads back to House

By TIM KIRSININKAS tkirsininkas@capitolnewsillinois.com
 16 days ago

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Senate passed a bill Friday which would require water utilities to replace lead service lines. House Bill 3739, known as the Lead Service Line Notification and Replacement Act, would require all water utilities to compile an inventory of all known lead water service lines and submit a plan for removal and replacement of the lines to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

