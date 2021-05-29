Cancel
Townsend, MA

Townsend, Town Administrator James Kreidler agree to separate ways

By Jacob Vitali
Lowell Sun
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOWNSEND — Town Administrator James Kreidler is out. “As a result of certain differences and philosophy in the public administration that have arisen between Town Administrator James M. Kreidler, Jr. and the current Townsend Board of Selectmen, Jim Kreidler has separated from the town in a no-fault agreement with the Board of Selectmen,” Joseph Shank, vice-chairman of the Board of Selectmen read from a statement following a Board of Selectmen meeting on Friday.

