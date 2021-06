Jamie Oliver is well-known for creating approachable recipes that use fresh ingredients and taste delicious. If you've ever caught his shows, read his cookbooks, or followed along on his Instagram, you'd know that Jamie makes healthy cooking fun for the whole family. So, we decided to take one of his most popular recipes, chicken in milk, and put a spin on it. What's not to love about down-to-earth homemade meals for the whole family to enjoy?