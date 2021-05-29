Corsicana Education Foundation delivers awards

The Corsicana ISD Board of Trustees and Corsicana Education Foundation Executive Board traveled to all the campuses May 26 to deliver this year’s awards and checks to special teachers.

The Mark Culwell Award winners for outstanding elementary teachers of the year are Kelli Armstrong and Casey Gordon. Corsicana High School’s Cameron Cutrer was awarded the 2021 Golden Apple Award for the secondary teacher of the year for the district.

“We are so excited for these teachers and appreciate the Corsicana Education Foundation for the awards,” the district stated.

Those recognized include:

Sam Houston Elementary School Teacher of the Year and Mark Culwell Award Recipient, Kelli Armstrong; Rising Star Raquel Rivera.

Bowie Elementary School Teacher of the Year, Lisa Gonzales; Rising Star Vanessa Juarez

Fannin Elementary Teacher of the Year KariAnne Valdivia; Rising Star Ashleigh Nesmith; Teacher of the Year (Special Education) Alexis Caruso

Carroll Elementary School Teachers of the Year Heather Hill and Nancy Whistler (Early Childhood); Rising Star Monica McAnally

Navarro Elementary School Teacher of the Year and Mark Culwell Award Recipient Casey Gordon; Rising Star Nicole Norn

Collins Intermediate School Teachers of the Year Holly Scoggins and Martha Hartley; Rising Star Candace Grounds

Corsicana Middle School Teachers of the Year Angelia Wright and Lauren Allen; Rising Star Cliff Wiley

Corsicana High School Teachers of the Year Cameron Cutrer, who was also named the 2021 Golden Apple Award winner, Nanceen Hoskins and Briana White; Rising Star Allison Melton