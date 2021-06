All of a sudden, the Cincinnati Reds are interesting again. Heading into Tuesday’s game at Milwaukee, the Reds had won four straight, five of their last six and 11 of their last 14 games. They had scored 10 or more runs in three of their last four. Joey Votto had driven in a run in six straight games. Jonathan India was hitting .375 over his last four games. Rookie pitcher Vladimir Gutiérrez had beaten the first-place Brewers for his third win in four starts.