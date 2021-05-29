TNET: Bring on the Bulldogs: Elliott says offensive staff already preparing for Georgia
The Clemson football offices have been mostly quiet since the end of spring practice, the coaches coming and going at irregular hours, enjoying just a tiny bit of freedom before next week’s high school camps begin. But tucked away in corner offices, graduate assistants, analysts, and full-time coaches have been poring over film of the 2021 season’s first opponent, the Georgia Bulldogs. Full Story »www.tigernet.com