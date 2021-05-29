Re: On Justin Ross

How has Coach [Brian] Tenety influenced your life?. Justin: I met Coach [Brian] Tenety through our Unified basketball team and we've been friends ever since. I've learned a great deal from him about basketball and life. I've learned how to keep pushing on. He taught me that I’m going to have tough times, but I’m also going to have joy. He instilled in me to always have a good attitude, keep your eyes on the prize, and you will reach your personal best. I want to pass on the lessons he has taught me and leave them as a legacy.