JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – After one of the most difficult years Emergency Medical Services (EMS) has faced, National EMS week this year will be even more important. In 1974, President Gerald Ford authorized EMS Week to celebrate EMS practitioners and the important work they do in our nation’s communities. This year’s theme is This Is EMS: Caring for Our Communities. After 2020 and the global pandemic, Jamestown Ambulance Operations Manager Andrew Berkey says they want to make this week special.