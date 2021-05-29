Cancel
Pearl River County, MS

One last shot of Canadian air before summer

By Special to the Item
Picayune Item
 16 days ago

On Sunday residents of Pearl River County will be breathing air that earlier this week was high above the northern Rocky Mountains of British Columbia, Canada. Enjoy it, because this may be the last mild, low humidity air mass to visit us before summer locks in. The cool front which...

